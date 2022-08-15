University of Delaware is brewing up a new class for Blue Hens.

Foundations of Brewing Science and Brewery Operations will be offered at the university within the school's professional and continuing studies program.

The program will launch for the first time this fall. Class will run on Wednesday nights from Sept. 14 to Nov. 16.

Students will learn about various beer styles and types, the broad scope of brewing operations, a cellar man's role, brewery chemical safety, quality aspects, as well as packaging and fermentation principles, according to the university.

Instructing the course will be Brad Adelson, who has over 15 years of experience in the industry.

He has worked in important roles at a wide variety breweries, including Victory Brewing Company in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

“We are going to cover the brewing process from start to finish,” Adelson told UDaily. “The biggest goal is for the participants to learn what they need to be able to show any future boss that they have a pretty good base knowledge of beer. I thought about if I was going to hire somebody who did not need a lot of training, what would I want them to know.”

Adelson currently serves as the brewmaster for Lost Planet Brewing Company in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Class will be held in live-online sessions, with a one-day optional in-person session in Wilmington at 1937 Brewing Company.

Anyone 21 or older that is interested in making brewing a part of their career is encouraged to register and participate in the program.

University of Delaware. is running a special launch registration price for the class, coming in at $995 for this upcoming fall 2022.

For full details on the course, see University of Delaware's professional and continuing studies website.