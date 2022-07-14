Cheers! Check Out These Philly-Area Beer Gardens This Summer

There's no better place to sip on something cold in the summer than at a local beer garden. Check out the list we've compiled of pop-up and here-to-stay beer gardens in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Parks on Tap - Philadelphia

Parks on Tap will be parking outside of the Fairmount Water Works until Aug. 31.

Both family- and pet-friendly, the beer garden provides guests the opportunity to indulge in fresh food, wine or non-alcoholic beverages, and of course enjoy a beer on tap. The outdoor space has comfortable seating to lounge on while sipping on a drink, and restrooms available.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more details on Parks on Tap including location and parking information, see here.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Pop Up Garden - Manayunk

Not only will you be able to enjoy some beer, but at the PHS Pop up Garden in Manayunk, you can also enjoy the blooming plants that fill the space.

The garden atmosphere creates an ambiance that can be enjoyed by all ages - and pets. The drink and food menu are available for you to check out online, before heading over and indulging.

For more details on the pop-up garden, see here.

Borgata Beer Garden - Atlantic City, NJ

If you're kicking it at the Jersey Shore this summer and want somewhere fun to chill, the Borgata Beer Garden offers a spot to do just that in Atlantic City.

A full-service canopy bar serves as the main attraction to sit and have a drink. Enjoy live music on Saturdays and Sundays throughout July while you sip. If you're hungry, guests can order food between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. On Thursday nights, experience their Industry Latin Nights with free admission and various DJs.

Read more on the AC outdoor beer garden here.

Last Wave Brewing Beer Garden - Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

After soaking up the Jersey Shore sun, you can wind down at Last Wave Brewing's outdoor beer garden in Point Pleasant.

The brewing company handcrafts their ales right at their location. The kid- and pet-friendly space offers a great place to try out some new beer with friends and family while supporting a local business.

You can find out what's on tap and read more about the company here.

Delaware Center for Horticulture August Pop-Up Beer Garden - Wilmington, DE

Join DCH for their August Pop-Up Garden for one night on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. tp o 9 p.m. in Wilmington.

Enjoy music from Jazz vocalist Sharon Sable while you enjoy a local favorite from Wilmington Brew Works. You can also grub on some food and order a glass of wine if you aren't in the mood for a beer.

Reserve your $10 ticket here or grab one at the event for $15. Don't forget to bring your own chair.

Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown & Lewes, DE

If you're in Delaware, whether that's at the beach in Lewes or in New Castle County by Middletown, Crooked Hammock Brewery is a great spot to relax and have a drink.

The full restaurant and bar is inside, but the backyard is where it's at. Enjoy a game of cornhole, some live music, and of course hammocks to lounge in with a beer in hand. These two Delaware locations offer good drinks and time to unwind in the summertime.

To learn more about the Crooked Hammock Brewery and their locations, see here.