Check Out These July 4th Fireworks Shows In And Around Philadelphia

After a hiatus in 2020, many fireworks displays are finally back for summer 2021.

Here is a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows taking place across the Philadelphia region. The list will continue to be updated with more events; if we missed your community's event, email us here.

Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks are returning to the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2021 as part of Wawa Welcome America.

Guests can begin to gather from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle at 8 p.m. to get a good seat for the fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. If you prefer to watch from home, you can view the complete fireworks spectacular live on NBC10 and TeleXitos.

Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle

Time: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks at Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will host a fireworks show on Saturday to thank the South Philadelphia neighborhoods that welcomed the new business to the area. The best viewing area will be at the DVYAA Ballfield in South Philadelphia.

Location: Live! Casino & Hotel

Time: July 3 at 9:45 p.m.

Rivers Casino 4th of July Block Party

This free community event will feature live entertainment, food trucks and views of Philadelphia's fireworks.

Location: Rivers Casino in Fishtown

Time: July 4 at 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Fourth of July Fireworks at Sesame Place

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Count von Count and Cookie Monster will be in attendance at Sesame Place's immersive fireworks display.

Location: Sesame Place Theme Park in Langhorne

Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Quakertown Community Day

Quakertown Community Day will round out its festivities with a fireworks display at around 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Location: Memorial Park in Quakertown

Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Aston Township 2021 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

The party will start with live music from a DJ at 7 p.m. ahead of the fireworks show, which will begin at dusk.

Location: Sun Valley High School in Aston Township

Time: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Skippack Village 4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Come watch the fireworks display at Palmer Park, located next to Skippack Elementary School in Montgomery County, at dusk on the Fourth of July.

Location: Palmer Park in Skippack Township

Time: July 4 at dusk

Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy a fireworks display and a patriotic performance by a local DJ. The fireworks show will begin at dusk.

Location: Wilson Farm Park in Tredyffrin Township

Time: July 4 from 7:15 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Bethel Township Annual Fireworks Display

Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the annual fireworks show.

Location: Bethel Springs Elementary School

Time: July 3 at dusk

Allentown Fourth of July Celebration

Allentown's free Independence Day celebration will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors and a musical fireworks show. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Location: J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown

Time: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.

Clifton Heights 4th of July

Enjoy a parade, flea market and fireworks at Clifton Heights' all-day Fourth of July celebration.

Location: Clifton Heights Athletic Field

Time: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Ridley Park Borough's Annual Fireworks

Enjoy a free fireworks show at Ridley Park Lake for the Fourth of July.

Location: Ridley Park Lake

Time: July 3 at dusk

Independence Day at SteelStacks

You can celebrate Independence Day with live music, food trucks and fireworks at the SteelStacks campus from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem

Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

New Jersey

July 4th Celebration in Ocean City

Ocean City will launch fireworks from a barge in the ocean near the Music Pier at 9 p.m.

Location: The beach and boardwalk between Fifth Street and 14th Street in Ocean City

Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Margate Mother's 4th of July Fireworks

Bring your beach chairs and blankets to enjoy Margate's annual fireworks show, which will take place on the beach at Huntington Avenue around 9 p.m.

Location: Huntington Avenue in Margate

Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Wildwood Fourth of July Spectacular

Enjoy a free display of fireworks exploding to a musical score played up and down the boardwalk.

Location: Wildwood Boardwalk

Time: July 4 at 10 p.m.

Florence Township Patriotic Celebration Day

You can celebrate Independence Day with a parade, concert, fireworks and more in Florence Township. The event begins at 11 a.m. on July 10, with fireworks at 9:10 p.m.

Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex

Time: July 10 at 9:10 p.m.

July 4th Freedom Festival in Camden

Camden's Freedom Festival brings thousands of people together to enjoy artists and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Location: Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden

Time: July 4 at 7 p.m.

Giampietro Park Fourth of July Concert

You can enjoy a free concert and fireworks display at Vineland High School in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Location: Vineland High School in Vineland

Time: July 4 at 7 p.m.

Washington Township 4th of July Fireworks

Washington Township will host a fireworks display at Washington Township High School at 9 p.m. on July 4.

Location: Washington Township High School

Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Rider University Independence Day Fireworks

Rider University in Lawrence Township is hosting an event with fireworks, food trucks, music and other activities.

Location: Rider University

Times: July 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beach Haven July 4th Fireworks at Bay Village

If you're spending the Fourth of July on Long Beach Island you can celebrate America's birthday with fireworks in Beach Haven.

Location: Bay Village in Beach Haven

Time: July 4 at dusk

Four Seasons Campground Fourth of July Weekend Celebration

You can reserve a spot at Four Seasons Family Campground in Pilesgrove to celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display on Saturday night.

Location: Four Seasons Family Campground in Pilesgrove

Time: July 4 at night

Delaware

Wilmington Blue Rocks Post-Game Fireworks

You can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza after the Blue Rocks games on Friday and Saturday.

Location: Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium

Time: July 2 and July 3 at 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington Fourth of July Celebration

Thousands of spectators will enjoy family activities, food, games and entertainment, followed by a fireworks show.

Location: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park in Wilmington

Time: July 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach Fourth of July Fireworks Display

The night will begin with live music by Funster at the Bandstand followed by a fireworks display, which will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.

Location: Rehoboth beach and boardwalk

Time: July 4 at 8 p.m.

Dover 4th of July

You can celebrate Independence Day in the capital of the first state with all-day events including a patriotic parade and fireworks display.

Location: Legislative Hall in Dover

Time: July 4 at dusk