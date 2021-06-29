Check Out These July 4th Fireworks Shows In And Around Philadelphia

After a hiatus in 2020, many fireworks displays are finally back for summer 2021.
Here is a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows taking place across the Philadelphia region. The list will continue to be updated with more events; if we missed your community's event, email us here.
Philadelphia
Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Fireworks
Fourth of July fireworks are returning to the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2021 as part of Wawa Welcome America.
Guests can begin to gather from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle at 8 p.m. to get a good seat for the fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. If you prefer to watch from home, you can view the complete fireworks spectacular live on NBC10 and TeleXitos.
Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Eakins Oval to Logan Circle
Time: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks at Live! Casino & Hotel
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will host a fireworks show on Saturday to thank the South Philadelphia neighborhoods that welcomed the new business to the area. The best viewing area will be at the DVYAA Ballfield in South Philadelphia.
Location: Live! Casino & Hotel
Time: July 3 at 9:45 p.m.
Rivers Casino 4th of July Block Party
This free community event will feature live entertainment, food trucks and views of Philadelphia's fireworks.
Location: Rivers Casino in Fishtown
Time: July 4 at 5 p.m.
Pennsylvania
Fourth of July Fireworks at Sesame Place
Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Count von Count and Cookie Monster will be in attendance at Sesame Place's immersive fireworks display.
Location: Sesame Place Theme Park in Langhorne
Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Quakertown Community Day
Quakertown Community Day will round out its festivities with a fireworks display at around 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Location: Memorial Park in Quakertown
Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Aston Township 2021 Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
The party will start with live music from a DJ at 7 p.m. ahead of the fireworks show, which will begin at dusk.
Location: Sun Valley High School in Aston Township
Time: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Skippack Village 4th of July Parade & Fireworks
Come watch the fireworks display at Palmer Park, located next to Skippack Elementary School in Montgomery County, at dusk on the Fourth of July.
Location: Palmer Park in Skippack Township
Time: July 4 at dusk
Tredyffrin Township 4th of July Celebration
Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy a fireworks display and a patriotic performance by a local DJ. The fireworks show will begin at dusk.
Location: Wilson Farm Park in Tredyffrin Township
Time: July 4 from 7:15 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.
Bethel Township Annual Fireworks Display
Residents are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the annual fireworks show.
Location: Bethel Springs Elementary School
Time: July 3 at dusk
Allentown Fourth of July Celebration
Allentown's free Independence Day celebration will feature live music and entertainment, food vendors and a musical fireworks show. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Location: J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown
Time: July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Clifton Heights 4th of July
Enjoy a parade, flea market and fireworks at Clifton Heights' all-day Fourth of July celebration.
Location: Clifton Heights Athletic Field
Time: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Ridley Park Borough's Annual Fireworks
Enjoy a free fireworks show at Ridley Park Lake for the Fourth of July.
Location: Ridley Park Lake
Time: July 3 at dusk
Independence Day at SteelStacks
You can celebrate Independence Day with live music, food trucks and fireworks at the SteelStacks campus from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem
Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.
New Jersey
July 4th Celebration in Ocean City
Ocean City will launch fireworks from a barge in the ocean near the Music Pier at 9 p.m.
Location: The beach and boardwalk between Fifth Street and 14th Street in Ocean City
Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Margate Mother's 4th of July Fireworks
Bring your beach chairs and blankets to enjoy Margate's annual fireworks show, which will take place on the beach at Huntington Avenue around 9 p.m.
Location: Huntington Avenue in Margate
Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Wildwood Fourth of July Spectacular
Enjoy a free display of fireworks exploding to a musical score played up and down the boardwalk.
Location: Wildwood Boardwalk
Time: July 4 at 10 p.m.
Florence Township Patriotic Celebration Day
You can celebrate Independence Day with a parade, concert, fireworks and more in Florence Township. The event begins at 11 a.m. on July 10, with fireworks at 9:10 p.m.
Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
Time: July 10 at 9:10 p.m.
July 4th Freedom Festival in Camden
Camden's Freedom Festival brings thousands of people together to enjoy artists and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Location: Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden
Time: July 4 at 7 p.m.
Giampietro Park Fourth of July Concert
You can enjoy a free concert and fireworks display at Vineland High School in celebration of the Fourth of July.
Location: Vineland High School in Vineland
Time: July 4 at 7 p.m.
Washington Township 4th of July Fireworks
Washington Township will host a fireworks display at Washington Township High School at 9 p.m. on July 4.
Location: Washington Township High School
Time: July 4 at 9 p.m.
Rider University Independence Day Fireworks
Rider University in Lawrence Township is hosting an event with fireworks, food trucks, music and other activities.
Location: Rider University
Times: July 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Beach Haven July 4th Fireworks at Bay Village
If you're spending the Fourth of July on Long Beach Island you can celebrate America's birthday with fireworks in Beach Haven.
Location: Bay Village in Beach Haven
Time: July 4 at dusk
Four Seasons Campground Fourth of July Weekend Celebration
You can reserve a spot at Four Seasons Family Campground in Pilesgrove to celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display on Saturday night.
Location: Four Seasons Family Campground in Pilesgrove
Time: July 4 at night
Delaware
Wilmington Blue Rocks Post-Game Fireworks
You can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza after the Blue Rocks games on Friday and Saturday.
Location: Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium
Time: July 2 and July 3 at 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington Fourth of July Celebration
Thousands of spectators will enjoy family activities, food, games and entertainment, followed by a fireworks show.
Location: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park in Wilmington
Time: July 4 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Fourth of July Fireworks Display
The night will begin with live music by Funster at the Bandstand followed by a fireworks display, which will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.
Location: Rehoboth beach and boardwalk
Time: July 4 at 8 p.m.
Dover 4th of July
You can celebrate Independence Day in the capital of the first state with all-day events including a patriotic parade and fireworks display.
Location: Legislative Hall in Dover
Time: July 4 at dusk