Check out these events around the Philadelphia region that are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Here are several events happening in the Philadelphia region that will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Eastern State Penitentiary

Honor Dr. King by listening to guest speakers read excerpts from "I Have a Dream," or enjoy family-friendly programming at the Eastern State Penitentiary. Free for children under 12 and $17 admission for all other visitors.

📍 Eastern State Penitentiary located at 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

🕝 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information click here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philabundance family volunteer experience

Volunteer with Philadbundance and help create 5,000 healthy BackPack meal packs for food-insecure children in the Philadelphia region. The BackPack gap meal program provides healthy meals for kids to take home on the weekends during the school year.

📍 Philabundance Roxborough Warehouse located at 401 Domino Lane, Philadelphia

🕝 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



If you would like to volunteer click here.

Lend a helping paw to Animal Welfare Association

Volunteers can help the Animal Welfare Association with tasks such as making dog and cat toys out of recycled materials for the shelter’s adoptable animals, filling litter boxes, reading books to animals and helping to prep food for the AWA Pet Food Pantry.

📍 Animal Welfare Association located at 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees Township, New Jersey

🕝 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



If you would like to volunteer click here.

Share Food Program Day of Service event

In honor of MLK Day, the Share Food Program is welcoming over 200 volunteers to its North Philadelphia warehouse where helpers can pack boxes of nutritious, free food for distribution and engage with area seniors via remote calls.

📍 Share Food Program’s North Philadelphia Headquarters located at 2901 W. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia

🕝 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



If you would like to volunteer click here.

Selma March reenactment through the City of Coatesville

Hundreds will assemble in the City of Coatesville to conduct a peaceful reenactment of the historic Selma March. The city is also providing volunteer opportunities throughout the day.

📍 Corner of 1st and Lincoln Highway (the “Flats) in downtown Coatesville

🕝 The march begins at 9:30 a.m.



For more information click here.

Day of Service at West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts and the African American Parent Support Group have partnered with local agencies to provide much-needed assistance to the people they serve. Volunteers can package donations for distribution and participate in special projects.



If you can't volunteer, donations are still needed. You can bring donations in advance or on the day of the event.

📍 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, New Jersey

🕝 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



For more information on how you can volunteer or if you would like to donate click here.

Diocese of Camden Black Catholic Ministries, American Red Cross sickle cell blood drive

Diocese of Camden Black Catholic Ministries and the American Red Cross team up to host a sickle cell blood drive to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

📍 Church of St. Bridget (Fellowship Hall), 125 Church St. in Glassboro, New Jersey

🕝 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Constitution Center events

The National Constitution Center is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with special events, performances and activities.



📍National Constitution Center located at 525 Arch St., Philadelphia



Click here to see the full list of events.

On Monday, admission to @ConstitutionCtr is free thanks to the generosity of @TDBank_US.



Read about TD Bank’s commitment to #MLKDayOfService: https://t.co/EmqaIVxzjT — National Constitution Center (@ConstitutionCtr) January 11, 2024

2nd Annual Delaware County Day of Service

The 2nd annual Delaware County Day of Service will include a variety of events created to inspire and engage the community.



🕝 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



For details on locations and more information click here.

The Philadelphia Orchestra 34th Annual Tribute Concert

The concert will honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through the power of music and will reflect the Orchestra's commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and access strategies.

📍 Girard College Chapel located at 2101 S. College Ave., Philadelphia

🕝 3 p.m.



Tickets are free, for more information click here.

Penn Vet offering free dog and cat vaccinations

Need to vaccinate your pet? Penn Vet is offering a wellness clinic for pet owners who do not have easy access to veterinary services.

📍 Penn Vet’s Ryan Hospital located at 3900 Spruce St., Philadelphia

🕝 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



For more information click here.