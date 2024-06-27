Charlie Manuel helps deliver largest donation of gear ever to Philly schools' sports programs

It's hard to beat the excitement of opening a box full of new stuff.

The new stuff presented at Benjamin Johnson Stadium included 10,000 pieces of brand new sports apparel.

“It is a game changer. It's a game changer for a lot of programs in our city," Frankford High School head baseball coach Juan Namnun said.

This huge donation is just the beginning thanks to a youth baseball and softball scouting service called Perfect Game.

“Perfect Game’s primary goal is to provide a platform for young athletes to succeed on and off the field and we hope this apparel will support the efforts these athletes make and contribute to their success," Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman said in a statement.

The Philadelphia Public League is getting over 30,000 new pieces of men's and women's apparel in total.

So, this was just the first of three donations that'll get to kids in time for the fall pre-season. The colors were chosen specifically to match the school colors of Philadelphia schools.

These donations are the largest that the athletic departments with the Philadelphia Public Schools have ever received.

"It's hard being a coach of an inner city team because the funds just aren't there, so a donation like this from a company like The Perfect Game is a lifeline," Namnun explained.

And, it's not just for baseball or softball players.

This will go toward student-athletes from all 30 sports and 75 schools in the league.

“It's great. Whether it's practice gear, whether it's just additional apparel for them to use when they're working out, obviously our school district has a lot of need, our athletic programs have a lot of need, and this donation from Perfect Game is definitely going to be able to be stretched a long way," Executive Director of Athletics at the School District of Philadelphia, Jimmy Lynch, told NBC10.

On hand to help make the delivery was 2008 World Series-winning manager Charlie Manuel who is an investor in Perfect Game.

He talked to NBC10 about his love for amateur baseball and why these donations are important.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I'm going to always have a game to go see," Manuel said. “It's giving a kid a chance to play, love to play, and it definitely helps the environment of baseball.”

Plus, if you ask those close to the kids, this could not have come at a better time.

"It's a challenging time that we're living in and getting donations it's not happening. People have their own problems. So when there's no money to buy equipment, to buy uniforms, to be able to provide the right transportation, things of that nature, it's crippling. It's crippling to a city that's already kind of struggling. So financial needs are heavy," Namnun said.