Man accused of killing child while babysitting found guilty by Berks Co. jury

A man has been convicted of murder by a jury in Berks County in connection to the death of a toddler that was in his care two years ago, according to the county's District Attorney's Office.
Charles Acosta, 27, was arrested in July of 2023 after a 2-year-old child that he was babysitting died two months earlier from internal injuries and head trauma, officials said.
The case was investigated by Berks County Detective John Carrasquillo and was tried by ADAs Amanda Sobotka and Rachel Louviaux. The defendant remains incarcerated pending sentencing, which is scheduled for June 13.
Investigators said that at one point while the child was in his care, Acosta allegedly called the child's mother and told her to "come home."
Acosta was charged in 2023 with first degree murder and was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, April 30.
He is currently being held in jail as he waits for sentencing that is scheduled for June 13.