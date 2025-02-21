12 suspects arrested in connection to shootings, other incidents in Philly: DA

Officials in Philadelphia announced charges against twelve individuals for their roles in several incidents across the city, including one homicide and a dozen non-fatal shootings.

In a press conference on Friday, Feb. 21, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel shared that several suspects were arrested in connection to one homicide of a juvenile and 12 non-fatal shooting incidents, two gunpoint carjackings, and one auto theft that were mainly concentrated in South Philadelphia between April 2021 and May 2023.

According to officials, all of the suspects are affiliated with street groups still operating in the South Philadelphia area.

Officials said investigators utilized copious amounts of ballistic evidence as well as cellular data and witness statements in a Philadelphia Grand Jury investigation that recommended numerous charges against the following suspects, 11 of whom are currently in custody on extremely high bail:

Taahir Rowe, 20, is charged with Murder, Conspiracy, and related offenses for his role in the ambush killing of a juvenile that occurred on the 800 block of June St. on Jan. 22, 2022.

Eli Simmons, 17, is charged with multiple counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, and related offenses for his roles in numerous shootings that occurred at the following locations:

1400 block of S. 6th St.on Jan. 28, 2022

700 block of Ritner St. on Jan. 28, 2022

200 block of Robbins St. on Jan. 30, 2022

8th Street and Snyder Ave. on Jan. 30, 2022

2400 block of S. 3rd St. on Jan. 30, 2022

1600 block of W. Ontario St. on Feb. 6, 2022

500 block of N. 55th St.on Jan.30, 2023

700 block of Jackson St.on April 5, 2023

22nd and Wolf Streets on April 6, 2023

4600 block of Wayne Ave. on April 20, 2023

7th and Ritner Streets on April 27, 2023.

Officials said 16 victims were injured during these shooting incidents. Simmons is also charged with Robbery, Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy, and related charges for his roles in two carjackings that occurred on the 200 block of Robbins St. and the 1400 block of S. 6th St.

Elante Outerbridge, 17, is charged with nine counts each of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, and related offenses for their roles in shootings that occurred on the 4800 block of Paschall Ave. on Nov. 8, 2022, and on the 3100 block of W. Norris St. on Feb.2, 2023. Officials said among the victims injured were five juveniles and a mother and her two-year-old child.

Carl Jarrett, 21, is charged with multiple counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, and related charges for his roles in shootings that occurred at the following locations:

2000 block of S. 7th St. on April 15, 2021

700 block of Ritner St. on Jan. 28, 2022

8th Street and Snyder Ave. on Jan. 30, 2022

1627 W. Ontario St. on Feb. 6, 2022.

Seven victims were injured during these incidents, according to officials.

Ivan Williams, 21, is charged with Robbery, Conspiracy, Robbery of a Motor Vehicle, and related charges for his role in a carjacking that occurred on the 2400 block of S. 3rd St. on Jan. 30, 2022.

Jayvonne Solomon, 16, is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, and one count each of Conspiracy, and related offenses for his role in a shooting that occurred on the 700 block of Jackson St. on April 5, 2023. Officials said two victims were injured in the attack.

Atum El, 19, is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder , three counts of Aggravated Assault, and related offenses for his role in a shooting that occurred near 22nd and Wolf Streets on April 6, 2023. Three victims were injured in the attack.

Isaiah Brown, 20, is charged with Conspiracy and other offenses for his role in the shooting that occurred on the 700 block of Jackson St. on April 5, 2023.

Quadir Spady, 18, is charged with Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, and related offenses for his role in the shooting that occurred on the 500 block of N. 55th St. on Jan.30, 2023. One victim was injured in the attack, officials said.

Malik Sweets, 19, is charged with Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, and related offenses for his role in the shooting that occurred on the 500 block of N. 55th St. on Jan. 30, 2023.

Kwuadia Carter-Lewis', 19, is charged with Conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, Unsworn Falsification to Law Enforcement, and related offenses for their role in the killing of a juvenile that occurred on the 800 block of June St. on Jan. 22, 2022.

Andre Richards, 19, is charged with three counts each of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault, one count of Conspiracy, and related offenses for his role in a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Oregon Ave. on May 1, 2023. Three victims were injured in the attack.

Officials share that this investigation is active and ongoing.

"I applaud the Gun Violence Task Force, dedicated Philadelphia Police Detectives, criminal analysts, and other law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly to bring these suspects to justice," said Krasner. "This is a prime example of what modern law enforcement techniques can accomplish: taking the relatively small number of individuals who commit an outsized amount of gun violence off of the streets so that our neighborhoods can be safer. And if we continue to invest in top-of-the-line forensics, law enforcement can solve even more crimes like this."