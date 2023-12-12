Charges announced in Northeast Philly shooting that injured 2 police officers

The man believed to be responsible for shooting two Philadelphia Police officers on Sunday will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday.

Officials said that Dioul Devaughn, 40, of Philadelphia, is the believed to be the gunman who, early Sunday, fired on police during a a violent confrontation that happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia.

Devaughn is currently in the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, but the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charging him with several counts of attempted murder, assault of a police officer, aggravated assault, weapons offences and related charges.

The incident unfolded at about 2:32 a.m. on Sunday, when officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials said that, at that time, officers were alerted to be on the lookout for a man wearing a tan puffy jacket in a grey pick-up truck who allegedly fired a gun.

Responding officers, police said, spotted a grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck on the 7300 block of Brous Avenue occupied by a man who matched the description of the person they were looking for. They attempted to pull him over at the intersection of Saint Vincent Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The truck stopped, officials said, but when an officer approached, the truck fled.

The officers spotted the vehicle again at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, where officials said, two police vehicles attempted to stop it but, the driver --- now identified as Devaughn -- rammed one of the police cruisers before exiting the vehicle, producing a firearm and opening fire on police.

In an ensuing shootout, officials said two officers were struck by bullets.

One officer -- a 32-year-old who has been a veteran of the force for nine years -- was struck in the bridge of his nose, police said. The other officer, a 31-year-old, six-year veteran of the force, was struck in his ankle and a bullet grazed his head, according to investigators.

Both officers have since been treated and released from the hospital.

Four Philadelphia police officers -- including the officers who were shot -- returned fire, striking Devaughn several times, officials said.

All of the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting and following an Internal Affairs investigation, police officials said.