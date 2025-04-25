3 men charged in 2024 deadly shooting outside social club in New Jersey

Three men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man outside of a social club in Willingboro, New Jersey, last year, prosecutors announced.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Kirk Williams, 33, of Burlington City, Robert Cardona, 39, and Christopher Tokley, 45, both of Camden, have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said the investigation began back on May 21, 2024, after officers from the Willingboro Township Police Department were called to the first block of John F. Kennedy Way around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting at the 609 Elite Social Club.

The investigation revealed that numerous people were outside when a dark-colored vehicle drove past the establishment and returned moments later, prosecutors shared. On the second pass, a gunman fired multiple rounds toward the crowd from the vehicle, striking Major Hamilton in the chest.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Prosecutors said Hamilton was transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he died just over an hour later.

The investigation further revealed that Hamilton was not the intended target, prosecutors said. It was determined that individuals involved were attempting to execute a different man who was at the club but not in the area where the shots were fired.

Prosecutors said Williams was taken into custody by Willingboro Township police officers on April 10. Tokley was apprehended in Camden the following day. Both were taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

Cardona was served with the charges on April 22 while already jailed at the Camden County Correction Facility on unrelated offenses.

The case is now being prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment, according to prosecutors.