Changes to Philadelphia Meal Plan for Students Announced

The student meal program for Philadelphia young people continues to operate at dozens of locations across the city, but some sites have a change in hours starting March 23, the city announced Friday.

Students are still able to get up to six meals per week. The meals are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. each week day.

However, 49 locations in Philadelphia will operate only Monday and Thursday each week. The other 31 locations will operate daily five days a week, the city said while releasing a full list of the locations on their website.

HERE is a link to that list, which goes into effect, Monday, March 23.