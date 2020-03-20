Philadelphia Schools

Changes to Philadelphia Meal Plan for Students Announced

Children in Philadelphia are eligible for up to six meals a week.

By Brian X. McCrone

NBC Universal, Inc.

The student meal program for Philadelphia young people continues to operate at dozens of locations across the city, but some sites have a change in hours starting March 23, the city announced Friday.

Students are still able to get up to six meals per week. The meals are available between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. each week day.

However, 49 locations in Philadelphia will operate only Monday and Thursday each week. The other 31 locations will operate daily five days a week, the city said while releasing a full list of the locations on their website.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

What Your Kids Can Do Online During the Coronavirus Shutdown

nonprofits 3 hours ago

Help Coming for Philly-Area Nonprofits in Distress During Coronavirus Outbreak

HERE is a link to that list, which goes into effect, Monday, March 23.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia SchoolsPhiladelphiacoronavirus
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us