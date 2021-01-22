Champions in Action: Garces Foundation

The Garces Foundation, a nonprofit working to empower immigrants to fulfill their potential as citizens, has been named a 2021 Champion in Action® in the category of COVID-19 Relief. The award, announced jointly by NBC10 and Telemundo62, Citizens Bank and the Philadelphia Inquirer includes $35,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as promotional and volunteer support for the organization’s outstanding work.

Amid the pandemic, the Garces Foundation learned that many of the families they served were experiencing food insecurity. By leveraging partnerships with local restaurants, the Garces Foundation was able to rapidly begin a Food Pantry program that feeds more than 200 families per week. Additionally, they’ve been working alongside the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to set up a COVID-19 testing site for Spanish-speaking residents of South Philadelphia.

”NBC10 and Telemundo62 are pleased to recognize the Garces Foundation as a Champion in Action for COVID-19 Relief, said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “The Garces Foundation is a trusted resource for immigrants in Philadelphia and we are proud to support their work.”

Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens, the bank’s initiative designed to help local communities prosper. It provides support for nonprofit organizations to recognize their contributions to communities throughout the greater Philadelphia region.

“Citizens is proud to support the Garces Foundation and their programs that provide food, healthcare and job training to immigrants in South Philadelphia, said Dan Fitzpatrick, President, Citizens, Mid-Atlantic Region. “Our funding will help to sustain their Food Pantry which is so needed this winter as many restaurants and businesses remain closed and unable to employ workers.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color and the Garces Foundation’s ability to quickly pivot and answer the multiple needs of immigrants is commendable,” said Jenice Armstrong, columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “The Inquirer is humbled to honor them as a Champion in Action.”

To date, the Champions in Action program has awarded more than $9.9 million in contributions and promotional support to 352 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint. In greater, Philadelphia 50 nonprofits have been honored as Champions in Action, receiving more than $1.5 million.

“The spread of the coronavirus has had a devastating effect on the health and wellbeing of immigrants,” said Robin T. Morris, Executive Director of the Garces Foundation. “In April, we opened the Garces Foundation Food Pantry with a goal of providing fresh, healthy, culturally appropriate food to families. Today, we are serving more than 200 families per week. In this moment of fear and uncertainty, we will be able to do more good because of the generosity and neighborly spirit of Citizens.”

For more information about the Champions in Action program, visit www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action.aspx