Cescaphe reveals new upscale wedding and event venue

A new luxury event venue is opening in Philadelphia just in time for wedding season.

High-class event venue management company Cescaphe announced Monday it will be taking over operations of the famed Ballroom on the first floor of The Bellevue Hotel. "The Grand Belle" will join Cescaphe's lineup of premier high-dollar event and wedding spaces, with the first wedding scheduled for April.

The Grand Belle features one of Philadelphia's most famous ballrooms, designed during the heart of the Gilded Age. The Grand Belle is just one part of the transformation of the iconic Bellevue Hotel, which is being completely reimagined with renovated guest rooms, culinary experiences and retail offerings.

"The Bellevue has been a staple of excellence for renowned Philadelphia celebrations," said Joe Volpe, Cescaphe co-founder and CEO. "We are honored to revitalize The Grand Belle and reclaim its original prestige."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Grand Belle will feature more than 11,000 square feet of space that can host events for up to 500 guests. Ceremonies and receptions will be in the Grand Ballroom, where upscale events have been hosted for more than a century.

The opening will replace the former Ballroom, "Belle of the Ball" on the Avenue of the Arts.

Other features of The Grand Belle include: a top-shelf open bar, three-course seated dinner, Cescaphe signature cocktail, custom designed four-tier cake, private bridal suite, custom design chairs, 200 designer linen choices, custom menus, and a custom hand-carved ice sculpture.

Events must include a minimum of 200 people for Friday and Sunday events, and 250 for Saturday events. Prices will range from $275-$325 per person on Fridays, $300-$395 per person on Saturdays, and $200-$265 per person on Sundays.

All renovations will preserve the ballroom's original French Renaissance design. Plans include an updated neutral color palette that highlights the venue's century-old custom millwork, new hardwood floors, and modern light fixtures.

Cescaphe has more than 20 years of high-class management experience and has built a reputation as Philadelphia's premier wedding brand. Cescaphe will be retaining The Bellevue Hotel event staff, many of whom have been serving guests at the landmark for more than 25 years.

The Bellevue first opened its doors in 1904 and was known for hosting high-society events. The Bellevue has welcomed many dignitaries, celebrities and U.S. Presidents over the years.