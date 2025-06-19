Central Bucks superintendent and 4 others fired after teacher abuse allegations

Editor's Note: This article contains allegations of child abuse that could be disturbing for some readers

The superintendent of the Central Bucks School District, Dr. Steven Yanni, and four staff members were terminated Wednesday night following a report that alleged abuse of students at Jamison Elementary School.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The allegations first came to light in April 2025, when the superintendent was placed on paid leave following the release of a report that accused a teacher and an aide of abusing students with special needs by restraining them, physically punishing them, withholding water and leaving a student naked inside the classroom.

The 70-page report was put out by Disability Rights Pennsylvania, a nonprofit with federal authority to investigate public agencies on behalf of people with disabilities.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The abuse allegedly took place between September and December 2024, the report said.

The DRP's report also alleged the school district misled parents and police and says seven staffers witnessed abuse that was not reported to education officials, which is the law.

A teacher named in the report and who was fired Wednesday night, Gabrielle McDaniel, had come forward in the hours before the school board meeting to deny the allegations.

"Throughout my tenure as a teacher including the last two years at Jamison Elementary, I’ve bult a strong and unblemished record as a caring, dedicated educator committed to helping children with unique needs learn, grow, and thrive," McDaniel said in a statement. "Teaching has never been just a job to me – it’s my life’s passion. I am confident that the truth will prevail, and I look forward to the proper resolution of this matter.”

James Pepper, a member of the school board, said his 9-year-old son was among those abused.

"When people say to me how can you bare it," Pepper said at the meeting. "It is the end of the beginning for us. We will be dealing with this for the rest of our lives."

"We need to protect our kids. Without a safe environment, we have nothing," Pepper added.

McDaniel's attorneys said they plan on filing a termination grievance against the district.