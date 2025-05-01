Editor's Note: This article contains allegations of child abuse that could be disturbing for some readers

Two top members of the human resources department at Central Bucks School District have been placed on leave as officials investigate a report that accuses teacher and aide of abusing students with special needs.

According to substitute superintendent Dr. Charles Malone, Robert Freiling, the Director of Human Resources, and Christine Trawinski, Human Resources Manager, were placed on administrative leave on April 30 as school leaders wait for the results of the abuse investigation.

A human resources consultant outside of the school district will help temporarily, according to the superintendent.

This comes less than a week after the district's superintendent was also placed on leave following the new report that accused a teacher and aide of restraining students with special needs, physically punishing them, withholding water and leaving a student naked inside the classroom.

The 73-page report was released by Disability Rights Pennsylvania (DRP), a nonprofit with federal authority to investigate public agencies on behalf of people with disabilities.

The DRP said they became aware of the allegations in January 2025 after administrators with the Central Bucks School District reported it to ChildLine, which is part of Pennsylvania’s child protective services program. While the report was made in January, the DRP said a whistleblower first reported the allegations to the school district in November 2024.

According to the DRP, the abuse took place between September 2024 and December 2024 at Jamison Elementary School in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania. A teacher and aide at the school allegedly abused four students from kindergarten through second grade in an autism support classroom.

Some of the students were nonverbal and used communication devices, the report states.

A whistleblower accused the teacher and aide of abusing the students in the following ways:

Allowing a student to remain naked inside the classroom for long periods of time

Allowing a student to repeatedly masturbate inside the classroom

Restricting a student’s access to water during the school day to prevent the student from urinating in the classroom

Restraining a student by placing their feet on the legs of a table, preventing them from moving, while the aide was on her cellphone for a long period of time

Forcing a student to continue working after the student gagged themselves

Forcing a student to walk across wood chips as punishment for removing their shoes on the playground

Forcing a student to sit on the toilet for 45 minutes for toilet training, not allowing them to go to recess

Screaming loudly at the students

Allowing two students to cry for long periods of time, including one student who cried so long that they vomited

Failing to report several instances of the students being struck by other students

Throughout their investigation, the DRP met with seven staff members who they said witnessed the abuse as well as law enforcement. The report also accuses members of the Central Bucks School Board of misleading both police and parents about the alleged abuse.

"It's bad enough they were abused," Greg Bankso, a concerned parent, said. "The cover up of it instead of coming forward."

Towards the conclusion of the report, the DRP recommended that the teacher and aide be disciplined, placed on leave immediately, provide complete and transparent information to parents of the students, and get consultation, training and technical assistance for teaching students with special needs.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the report.