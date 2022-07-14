Central Bucks Beware: There's a Plant Poacher in Town

You shouldn't take your outdoor plants inside, but residents in Buck County should think about locking them up.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department is on the lookout for a potted plant poacher they announced in a news release Wednesday.

A surveillance camera captured the brazen theft on June 2 at the Borough Bagels shop located at 132 Veterans Lan. in Doylestown.

In the surveillance video, the woman can be seen getting out of her white Kia Soul, approaching the planter and dragging it to her car.

After putting the planter in her car she, went to a Fine Wine and Good Spirits, left and drove off, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help to identifying the woman. If anyone knows the identity of the woman, the department asks that they call Officer Sean Tropiano at 215-345-4143 or submit an anonymous tip.