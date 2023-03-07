Center City Philadelphia

Group Knocks Out, Stomps Woman on Center City Street, Police Say

The violent attack took place around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 15th and Chestnut Streets in Philadelphia, police say

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia Police is looking for a group of people accused of beating a 33-year-old woman at 15th and Chestnut on February 23.
A group of up to eight people beat and stomped a woman unconscious along a Center City sidewalk last month, Philadelphia police said.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images and video of the Feb. 23 attack at 15th and Chestnut Street that left the 33-year-old victim with injuries to her head, face and body.

The attack happened at 7:12 p.m., police said.

"Several people in a group assaulted her knocking her to the ground," police said. "The suspects then continued to punch and stomp the victim rendering her unconscious."

The woman was treated at a nearby emergency room, investigators said.

Police releases photos of eight people wanted in connection to the beating. Following the attack, some members of the group can be seen walking away, while at least one of them hops on a bike, videos shows. Photos show at least three of the suspects used bicycles.

Police said that anyone who spots the suspects should call 911 immediately. Tips -- which police say can remain confidential -- can be texted or called into 215-686-8477 or submitted online, police said.

