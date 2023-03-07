A group of up to eight people beat and stomped a woman unconscious along a Center City sidewalk last month, Philadelphia police said.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images and video of the Feb. 23 attack at 15th and Chestnut Street that left the 33-year-old victim with injuries to her head, face and body.

The attack happened at 7:12 p.m., police said.

"Several people in a group assaulted her knocking her to the ground," police said. "The suspects then continued to punch and stomp the victim rendering her unconscious."

Wanted: Suspects for Aggravated Assault in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/JIgaStqjcr pic.twitter.com/hRCsZ0gwIk — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2023

The woman was treated at a nearby emergency room, investigators said.

Police releases photos of eight people wanted in connection to the beating. Following the attack, some members of the group can be seen walking away, while at least one of them hops on a bike, videos shows. Photos show at least three of the suspects used bicycles.

Police said that anyone who spots the suspects should call 911 immediately. Tips -- which police say can remain confidential -- can be texted or called into 215-686-8477 or submitted online, police said.