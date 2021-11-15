gun violence

Two Shot in Center City as Fight Inside Hookah Bar Spills Outside

By Randy Gyllenhaal and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fight inside a Center City Philadelphia hookah lounge overnight spilled outside and turned into a shooting, leaving at least two men shot and a third man injured in the melee.

The incident began with a fight in the hookah bar at the corner of 12th and Spruce streets just after 1 a.m. Monday. As the fight spilled outside, people pulled out guns and began firing -- neighbors reported hearing 10 to 15 shots.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Philadelphia police said two men -- both in their 20s -- were shot, both of them likely shooting at each other. One man was shot in the leg and abdomen, the other was shot in the buttocks and back. 
A bystander dislocated his shoulder trying to break up the fight, police said. 
At least one person was arrested, police said.

LOVE Park Nov 10

Security Guard for Christmas Village Setup Shoots, Kills Man in LOVE Park

Philadelphia Nov 9

Man on 1st Date Ambushed, Shot Near Philly's South Street 

This was the latest act of gun violence to strike the core of Philadelphia in recent days. A man out on a first date was shot in Society Hill and a man was gunned down by a security guard in LOVE Park last week.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceCENTER CITYshootingCenter City Philadelphia
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us