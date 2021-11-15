Two Shot in Center City as Fight Inside Hookah Bar Spills Outside

A fight inside a Center City Philadelphia hookah lounge overnight spilled outside and turned into a shooting, leaving at least two men shot and a third man injured in the melee.

The incident began with a fight in the hookah bar at the corner of 12th and Spruce streets just after 1 a.m. Monday. As the fight spilled outside, people pulled out guns and began firing -- neighbors reported hearing 10 to 15 shots.

Philadelphia police said two men -- both in their 20s -- were shot, both of them likely shooting at each other. One man was shot in the leg and abdomen, the other was shot in the buttocks and back.

A bystander dislocated his shoulder trying to break up the fight, police said.

At least one person was arrested, police said.

This was the latest act of gun violence to strike the core of Philadelphia in recent days. A man out on a first date was shot in Society Hill and a man was gunned down by a security guard in LOVE Park last week.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.