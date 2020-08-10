Center City Restaurant Week Returns Next Month With Takeout Options

What to Know More than 60 Philadelphia restaurants will participate in Center City Restaurant Week from September 13 through September 25.

Participating restaurants will include three-course dinners for $35 per person as well as $20 three-course lunches. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included.

Takeout and cocktails to-go will also be offered at select locations.

Philadelphia restaurants struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic could see a big boost next month thanks to the return of the Center City District Restaurant Week.

More than 60 Philadelphia restaurants will participate in the annual event from September 13 through September 25.

“Participating restaurants are working together with the CCD to create a safe experience so residents and visitors can support local businesses and keep local workers employed,” a spokesperson for the Center City District wrote.

Participating restaurants will include three-course dinners for $35 per person as well as $20 three-course lunches. Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included.

Takeout menus from select restaurants will also be offered for the first time for those who want to show their support from their own homes. Cocktails to-go will also be offered at select locations. CCD is also including a contest that would give the winner dinner for a year.

The Oyster House and Bud & Marilyn’s are among the returning restaurants while Fork, the Wayward and Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack are participating for the first time.

For a full list of participating restaurants as well as information on the contest, parking, menus and reservations, visit the CCD website.