Man Shot in Center City Drive-by, Bullets Strike Restaurant

A man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Center City Philadelphia that left bullet holes in a restaurant late Wednesday night.

Philadelphia and SEPTA police rushed to 17th Street and JFK Boulevard around 11:10 p.m. to find a man shot at least three times in his arms and leg, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said. A SEPTA officer rushed the man to the hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The shots appeared to have come from a passing car on 17th Street, Pace said.

At least 15 shots were fired with some of the bullets striking the glass of a restaurant at the corner, investigators said.

Police were unable to identify the shooting victim, Pace said. They continued to investigate the shooting past midnight.

A satchel or purse was left in the middle of street and was part of the police investigation, Pace said.

