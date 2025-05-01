Center City Philadelphia

Center City expanding Open Streets program to Midtown Village this summer

City officials say the program is both popular with residents and a way to help boost traffic for local businesses.

By Brendan Brightman

By Brendan Brightman

The popular Open Streets program is moving across Broad Street from Rittenhouse Square to Midtown Village this summer.

On Sundays in June roads will be closed to cars and open for pedestrians, giving people the chance to stroll through six blocks of the city with expanded outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment.

The move comes as city officials say the program is a proven success for citizens and local businesses alike, with foot traffic increasing by up to 300% during the Open Streets events.

“"Philadelphians crave more pedestrian-friendly public spaces. By expanding to Midtown Village, we're responding to that demand while creating economic opportunities for another diverse collection of local businesses that make Center City unique,” said Prema Katari Gupta, president and CEO of the Center City District.

Here's what to know about Open Streets: Midtown Village:

When will Open Streets take place for summer 2025?

The Midtown Village events will take place on Sundays between June 8 to 29 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

What roads will be closed for Open Streets?

Roads will be closed along 13th Street from Chestnut to Locust, Sansom Street from 12th to Juniper and Drury Street. with Walnut Street intersection remaining open to cars. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What other Open Streets events are planned?

No other future Open Streets events have been announced, but the program began in Rittenhouse Square last year with a few blocks being shut down on Sundays in September. The program was so popular it returned in December and this past April.

Center City PhiladelphiaRittenhouse Square
