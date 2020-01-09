Center City Double Shooting Leads to I-676 Crash

A car crash on Interstate 676 Thursday morning was related to a double shooting at a highly trafficked Center City Philadelphia street, police say.

The crash on the eastbound portion of the highway happened as two people drove from the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 20th Street, in Center City, to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Philadelphia police said.

The two people showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Philadelphia police said. Investigators, meanwhile, found bullet casings at the Center City scene.

The people were listed in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests, description of suspects or motive for the shooting.

The intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 20th Street gets a lot of foot and car traffic, with many people crossing over the nearby John F. Kennedy Bridge to and from 30th Street Station.