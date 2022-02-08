Man Gunned Down in Center City Philadelphia

What to Know A man was shot to death in Center City Philadelphia overnight.

The man was found on Walnut Street early Tuesday, but had been shot nearby at Juniper and Chancellor streets, Philadelphia police said.

Police hoped surveillance video and witness statements would help them track down the killer(s).

A man was shot and killed in a part of Center City Philadelphia known for its bars and restaurants early Tuesday.

Police officers found the injured 27-year-old man on Walnut Street, near Broad Street, around 12:30 a.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. He had been shot multiple times in the torso and leg.

Medics and officers rushed the unconscious man to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later, Small said.

Investigators found out that the shooting happened around the corner. Police found evidence of around 21 shots being fired and a handgun on the sidewalk near Juniper and Chancellor streets, Small said.

Police also found a large amount of cash on the dead man, Small said. A motive for the shooting, however, wasn't immediately clear.

Surveillance video showed a metallic blue pickup truck leaving the scene southbound on Juniper Street toward Locust Street. Small said that several witnesses who said they believed the people in that truck were involved in the shooting.

Entering Tuesday, there had been at least 51 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, down slightly from the same time during last year's record year for killings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.