Center City Block Evacuated After Crews Detect High Levels of Carbon Dioxide

At least 30 people were evacuated from a block in Center City Thursday night after high levels of carbon dioxide were detected.

Police and firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Naudain Street after received a 911 call and detected high levels of carbon dioxide in the area.

Approximately 30 to 40 people who live in the area were evacuated and 16th and 17th streets are closed between Lombard and South streets. PECO, Philadelphia Gas Works and the Red Cross all responded to the location.

No injuries have been reported.