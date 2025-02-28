A woman who had just gotten off work narrowly escaped injury as her SUV window was blasted out during a nearby shooting along Cemetery Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia early Friday, police said.

A man injured along the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue during the Feb. 28, 2025, in the shooting and attempted robbery managed to drive himself to the hospital, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers patrolling near South 62nd Street and Woodland Avenue heard the gunshots just after 1:45 a.m. and rushed to the scene, police said.

Investigators found a parked Infiniti SUV at Woodland and Cemetery avenues with its back windshield blasted out and evidence that more than 24 shots were fired from at least two handguns and shotgun, Small said.

A 57-year-old woman who had just finished working at a nearby businesses and had gotten into her SUV when she heard the gunshots.

"Her vehicle was shot in the rear twice by gunfire and one of the bullets actually shot out her rear windshield," Small said.

"She was very fortunate that she was not struck by gunfire," Small said. "She was shaken up."

The 40-year-old man struck in the shooting was transferred to another hospital to get treatment for gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and foot, Small said. He was listed in stable condition.

He told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery, Small said. He appeared to only get in his truck after being shot since there were no bullet holes in his vehicle.

The shooting remained under investigation Friday morning.