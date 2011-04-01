“Celebration of Hope”

Come and Celebrate with the Keystone Opportunity Center for their impact on the local community. The center strives to educate, encourage, and empower local residents of the Bucks and Montgomery Counties to become self-sufficient through their homeless, and adult programs. This festive event features a live auction and a silent auction with a variety of items. This event takes place on April 12th at 6pm, at the Indian Valley Country Club.For information visit www.keystoneopportunity.org or call 215-723-5430.