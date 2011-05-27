Celebrate the Art of Seniors

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is celebrating Older Americans Month. The corporation will be showcasing senior artists at a reception on Tuesday May 31st from 5pm to 7pm.

It's a month full of free events and receptions to view the art work from the seniors in Philly. It's at The Center on the Hill, 855 Germantown Ave, a place for active senior adults to display their work of art.

This reception will be open the public to celebrate "Arts and Aging." For more information visit Philly Guide.