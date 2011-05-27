Celebrate the Art of Seniors

senior art

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging is celebrating Older Americans Month. The corporation will be showcasing senior artists at a reception on Tuesday May 31st from 5pm to 7pm.

It's a month full of free events and receptions to view the art work from the seniors in Philly. It's at The Center on the Hill, 855 Germantown Ave, a place for active senior adults to display their work of art.

This reception will be open the public to celebrate "Arts and Aging." For more information visit Philly Guide.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us