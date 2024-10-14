“Celebrate Philadelphia” Block Party Series Encourages Voter Registration and Civic Engagement

Welcome America, Inc. announced the Celebrate Philadelphia block parties in partnership with When We All Vote , Michelle Obama’s national, nonpartisan voting initiative and Every Voice, Every Vote . Celebrate Philadelphia is a free, two-part block party series taking place at two of the City of Philadelphia’s satellite election offices with the goal to increase participation in the 2024 General Election by encouraging voter registration, celebrating engagement in the civic landscape, and building community through entertainment. The Celebrate Philadelphia block party series will feature performances, engaging conversations, sponsor activations, community tabling, giveaways, and more.

The next Celebrate Philadelphia block party will take place on the following date and location:

Block Party 2 – Saturday, Oct 19, 2024 from 1PM - 6PM at 2301 N. Broad Street

A Seat at the Table Dialogue/Program : Empowering Black Male Voters: Continuing the Conversation on Strategies for Effective Civic Engagement; Art as Advocacy: The Role of Artists in Shaping Public Opinion. Other activations include a skating rink, jumbo games, and more. Food giveaways, including pizza courtesy of OnePhillyConnect and other giveaways courtesy of Herr’s. Guests will be encouraged to take a civic action – including checking their voter registration, registering to vote, or making a plan to vote.

“Welcome America is proud to be partnering with Every Voice Every Vote and When We All Vote to produce the Celebrate Philadelphia block party series,” said Nicole Allen, Chief Operating Officer, Welcome America, Inc. “Voting and participation in our democracy is something to celebrate, and celebration is what Welcome America does best. Projects like this are a natural extension of the festivals and events that we are known for, and we are thrilled to be able to utilize expertise to create events that encourage Philadelphians to engage in their community and make their voices heard.”

“Our vote is our voice and our power. Pennsylvania voters have power, and using their voices at the ballot box is truly a reason to celebrate. When We All Vote is on a mission to increase participation in each and every election by meeting voters where they are. We’re excited to partner with Welcome America, Inc. to bring Philadelphia voters together through these block parties and make sure every Philadelphia voter is registered and ready to make their voices heard this year,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

“As we kick off the Celebrate Philadelphia block party series, we are sending a powerful message: voting is not just a duty, it’s a celebration. Through music, dialogue, and civic action, we are energizing our communities to come together and make sure their voices count. I encourage everyone to get involved, take action, and join us in strengthening our democracy,” said Chairman Sabir, City Commissioner.

In addition to performances and other activations, each block party will include exciting and relevant dialogue curated by A Seat at the Table Foundation (ASATT), a community-driven initiative in Philadelphia, aimed at increasing voter turnout and fostering civic engagement, particularly among millennials, Generation Z, and underrepresented communities by combining a focus on voter education, community mobilization, and inclusive panel discussions to empower individuals to participate in the democratic process. ASATT seeks to address systemic barriers and amplify the voices of marginalized groups, ultimately striving to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level.

The Committee of Seventy, Pennsylvania’s leading nonpartisan advocate for better government and stronger democracy, will also be serving as a voter information hub, providing essential election information for adults to help them prepare to vote, as well as activities for children to begin engaging in the democratic process.

“Celebrating democracy means celebrating the voices of every voter, and the Celebrate Philadelphia block party series is a fantastic way to bring the community together for that purpose,” said Lauren Cristella, President and CEO of the Committee of Seventy. “We’re excited to be a part of this event to provide voters with the information they need to cast their ballots confidently and to inspire even the youngest Philadelphians to start thinking about their role in our democracy.”

"The Celebrate Philadelphia series is an incredible way for Philadelphians to be heard, be engaged, be accountable, and take action while celebrating the power we have in our democracy. We're grateful to When We All Vote and our Every Voice, Every Vote partner Welcome America Inc. for leading this effort and supporting Every Voice, Every Vote's larger mission to catalyze everyday civic action in Philadelphia,” said Shawn Mooring, Head of Philadelphia Programs for the Lenfest Institute and team lead for Every Voice, Every Vote.