Celebrate “CultureFest! Dia de los Muertos” at Penn Museum, Saturday, October 29

In partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center, the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, and Norristown’s Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi, the Penn Museum will showcase Mexico’s vibrant traditions with the 11th annual CultureFest! Día de los Muertos, on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 4pm.

Blending Indigenous Mexican beliefs with the Catholic celebrations of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, Día de los Muertos is observed in Latino communities around the world and traces its roots back 3,000 years to pre-Columbian Mesoamerica.

CultureFest! Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will introduce everyone to the celebration’s unique traditions, such as the iconic smiling calacas y calaveras (skeletons and skulls) that appear on candy, masks, and dolls, as well as in movies like Disney’s Coco. This all-day festival will feature an artisan market and make-and-take activities, along with live performances:

11:00AM - Eve Morales, la voz con sentimiento (the voice with sentiment)

11:30AM - Day, Día de los Muertos musical performance honoring Jenny Rivera, Joan Sebastian, and Selena Quintanilla

1:00PM - Dance presentation by Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi

1:30PM - Day, Día de los Muertos musical performance honoring Juan Gabriel, Chavela Vargas, and Vicente Fernández

2:45PM - Eve Morales, la voz con sentimiento (the voice with sentiment)

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The Mexican Cultural Center’s mission is to promote Mexican culture, arts, and traditions through events such as the ‘Day of the Dead,’ to share all of the wonders that Mexico and its people have to offer. The Penn Museum has become one of our most-cherished partnerships,“ says Ivette Compean Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Mexican Cultural Center. “Like us, they believe in educating others on diversity, culture, and much more.”

The event’s centerpiece is a monumental ofrenda—a colorful, elaborate communal altar that honors those who have passed. Created by artists Julieta Zavala and Mauro Carrera, this art installation to be displayed in the Egypt Galleries will be dedicated to Jenny Rivera, Joan Sebastian, Selena Quintanilla, Juan Gabriel, Chavela Vargas, and Vicente Fernández—all singers-songwriters from Mexico or of Mexican descent who have passed.

The annual CultureFest! Día de los Muertos community altar contest invites individuals, organizations, universities, and companies to create-their-own ofrendas. Altars must respect the traditional Mexican format and be completed before the event. Anyone interested in participating in the contest can contact 215-845-5004 or e-mail admin@mexicanculturalcenter.org.

In addition, free samples of “Pan de Muerto” (Day of the Dead bread) and Mexican hot chocolate will be served at 12:45 p.m. in the Rotunda.

Spanning more than 3,000 years of history, the Penn Museum’s Mexico and Central America Gallery explores the stories of powerful ancient civilizations including the Maya, Aztec, and Zapotec, while welcoming visitors to learn more about the traditions of people living in Mexico and Central America today.

All CultureFest! Día de los Muertos activities are included with Museum admission. The entire line-up for the day’s events can be found here.