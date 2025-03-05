Celebrate Arrival of Spring at CultureFest! Enjoy Holi, the Festival of Colors

In partnership with Three Aksha and the South Asia Center at the University of Pennsylvania, the Penn Museum will mark the beginning of spring with CultureFest! Holi on Saturday, March 15, 11:00 am-4:00 pm.

Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi is a Hindu tradition that signals the arrival of spring—representing renewal, rebirth, love, unity, and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time to embrace the positive and release negative energy. Observed in India, Nepal and in communities around the world, this meaningful tradition celebrates the divine love of the Hindu god Krishna and his devotee, Radha.

CultureFest! Holi is a fun, family friendly celebration with storytelling, vibrant art-making, live music, exciting dance performances, and a marketplace. The event’s main attraction will be the joyful throwing of colorful powders, capturing the essence of Holi and its message of joyful new beginnings and unity.

The CultureFest! Holi lineup includes:

11:00 am-11:45 am Three Aksha musicians in Harrison Auditorium

in Harrison Auditorium 12:00 pm-12:20 pm Folk Forms of India: Led by Nruthu Aaloka and Meena Venkat, this dance performance honors Radha and Krishna—plus an interactive talk in Widener Lecture Hall

1:00-1:30 pm Storytelling

2:00 pm-2:20 pm Folk Forms of India, dances of Radha and Krishna

2:30 pm-3:30 pm El conjunto de danza Three Aksha presenta UTSAV, danza clásica india Bharatanatyam en el Auditorio Harrison

presenta UTSAV, danza clásica india Bharatanatyam en el Auditorio Harrison 3:50 pm-4:00 pm Holi celebration in the courtyard with colorful powder throwing

All CultureFest! Holi activities are included with Penn Museum admission. Click here to purchase tickets!