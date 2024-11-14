‘Careless smoking' is the cause behind massive Camden County apartment fire

The cause of the fire that left dozens of people displaced earlier this week has been announced.

Camden County's public information officer confirmed that the cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette due to careless smoking.

The three-alarm fire happened around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Pine Hill Mansions located at 220 West Branch Avenue in Pine Hill, Camden County.

Officials originally told NBC10 that they believed the fire started on a second-floor balcony a little after 6 p.m.

About 16 apartment units were destroyed as a result of the fire, according to Pine Hill Police Department chief Christopher Winters.

Five police officers who rescued residents from inside the building were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, the police chief said. One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The officers that were transported for smoke inhalation were going door to door making sure people were out. It was very heavy smoke, even two hours later it was heavy smoke," Chief Winters said.

Police said that all the residents made it out safely and are now in the care of the Red Cross. Nearly 30 people have been displaced due to the fire.

"This is obviously devastating. It’s devastating to the families. When you put that in perspective to the time of year it is it hits home a lot harder," Winters said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, some residents were allowed back into their homes for a short time to gather their belongings. One resident recounted what the fire was like for her.

“I came back in the room to get something else, it’s a whole blaze right there in my bedroom window," Taneka Batchelor, a resident of the apartment, said.

Batchelor was not allowed back into her unit because the stairs on the second level were not stable, officials said.

“I was in shock because I always seen it on TV. It was never in person and in real life. So, it was real scary to me," Batchelor said. "I’m trying to get shelter for me, my son, my mom and my sister as well. So, we’re all together. So, for me it’s kind of hard right now to say. With the help of God, we definitely going make it.”

The management for the building, SHP Management Corporation, provided both short and long-term housing for residents. They also gave them gift cards for daily necessities like food, clothing and water.

Some residents have made claims that the sprinklers were not working. The management company said it is answering those claims but that the state of New Jersey does not require apartments to have sprinklers.

The building did have smoke alarms and those were working at the time of the fire.