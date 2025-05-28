Philadelphia

Caught on Camera: Pair rescued after car bursts into flames in Logan crash

First responders were captured on video as they worked to help save two people who were trapped in a burning vehicle after it crashed into a wooded area near the intersection of Belfield Ave. and Wister Street.

By Hayden Mitman

Two people have been hospitalized after the were involved in a crash in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood, early Wednesday, that left them trapped in a burning vehicle, officials said.

The rescue was caught on camera and posted to social media.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1 a.m. when a vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Belfield Avenue and Wister Street in Philadelphia's Logan section, and crashed.

The two people inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, became trapped in the vehicle as it caught fire, officials said.

However, the occupants of the vehicle were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they were listed in stable condition after suffering only minor injuries.

Police have not yet provided further information on this incident or why the vehicle left the roadway, but officials said that an investigation is ongoing.

Philadelphia
