Caught on Cam: Woman steals $1k bird from New Jersey pet store

Police in Pennsauken, NJ, are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, allegedly, stole a Sun Conure bird, valued at $950 from a pet shop last week

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Pennsauken, NJ, are seeking help from the public after a woman was caught on camera stealing a bird -- said to be worth nearly $1,000 -- from a pet store last week.

According to police, the incident happened sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, when a woman stepped into the Value Pet Center, located along the 7900 block of S. Rt. 130.

At that time, officials said, the woman removed a Sun Conure bird from its cage and left the business without paying for it.

The store shared surveillance images of the woman involved in the crime on its social media page.

Law enforcement officials described the woman as being in her 30s, with red hair and a medium build. She has a tattoo on her upper right arm and, officials said, she was wearing eyeglasses, a white sleeveless top, blue jean pants, and beige shoes at the time of theft.

The female fled the area in an older model white Ford Explorer that officials shared an image of online.

An image of a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a bird from a New Jersey pet store.
Pennsauken Police Department
An image of a vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of a bird from a New Jersey pet store.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Pennsauken Police Detective Division at 856-488-0080 extension 2400.

