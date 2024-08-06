Caught on cam: Woman attacked, robbed in East Falls apartment complex

Law enforcement officials have released surveillance video from a strong-arm robbery that happened in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood last month, in the hopes of tracking down the person responsible.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. on July 22, 2024, at an apartment complex on the 5500 block of Wissahickon Avenue, when a woman was attacked from behind in a hallway.

Police shared video of the incident on social media.

Officials noted that the surveillance video shows a man with braids and wearing a green hoodie, entering the apartment building following the victim.

When the two are alone in the hallway, the man can be seen jumping on the victim's back from behind and forcing her into, what police said, was an empty room.

During this incident, law enforcement officials claim, the attacker threw the woman to the ground and knocked her unconscious before he stole several items from her and fled the building.

The woman was discovered by an employee of the complex after the attack and she received medical treatment, police said.

Police officials are asking anyone who my have information on this incident to submit a tip via call or text to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online, here.