Caught on Cam: Victim wakes to find man burglarizing Center City home

Police in Philadelphia have shared surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a man who, officials claim, burglarized a home in Center City on May 31, 2025.

Law enforcement officials shared surveillance video from the incident on Thursday.

According to police, this individual is sought after an incident happened on May 31, 2025 at about 12:45 a.m., when a victim at a home along the 1500 of Kater Street was awoken by the sound of footsteps in the home.

When the victim went to check out the noise, police said, they spotted the suspect in the living room of the home exiting the property.

Upon doing a search of the residence, police said the victim told officers that several items were taken including jewelry and a firearm.

Investigators said that they believe the suspect accessed the home through a rear garage.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014 or to contact the department's Tip Line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).