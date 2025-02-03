Caught on cam: Vandal throws rocks at Philly District Attorney's office

Philadelphia police released video that they say shows a vandal shattering windows outside the District Attorney's Office in Center City in the wake of Eagles fans celebrating the NFC Championship win last month.

The man "used rocks to shatter the front door glass and crack two windows of the District Attorneys Office at 3 South Penn Square" just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2025, police said Monday.

The DA's office is just across the street from City Hall.

In the video, you see the man take aim and throw something at the building. He then picks up the object, walks a bit further and throws the rock again.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the man wore a knit hat, glasses, a hoodie, dark jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes at the time of the vandalism.

Police asked anyone who spots the man to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact Det. Murphy with the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.