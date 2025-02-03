Center City Philadelphia

Caught on cam: Vandal throws rocks at Philly District Attorney's office

The vandalism took place in the hours after fans flocked onto Philadelphia streets to celebrate the Eagles earning a spot in the Super Bowl

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia police released video that they say shows a vandal shattering windows outside the District Attorney's Office in Center City in the wake of Eagles fans celebrating the NFC Championship win last month.

The man "used rocks to shatter the front door glass and crack two windows of the District Attorneys Office at 3 South Penn Square" just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2025, police said Monday.

The DA's office is just across the street from City Hall.

In the video, you see the man take aim and throw something at the building. He then picks up the object, walks a bit further and throws the rock again.

Police said the man wore a knit hat, glasses, a hoodie, dark jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes at the time of the vandalism.

Police asked anyone who spots the man to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact Det. Murphy with the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

