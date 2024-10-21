Caught on cam: Thieves pry open basement doors to steal from Philly stores

Police hope surveillance video showing two people breaking into the metal basement doors of at least a trio of Southwest Philadelphia businesses helps them track down the burglars.

The thieves struck a series of small businesses over a three-week period earlier this fall, Philadelphia police said. In each instance they entered the business in overnight hours, by pulling open the basement doors on the sidewalk.

Video released over the weekend by police show two men walking in front of Uceta Grocery at Elmwood Avenue and South 61st street on Sept. 24, 2024. You see the men pry open the basement door and then walking in the store before grabbing bags full of merchandise.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The second video show the duo approaching E&D Food Market on South 66th Street on Oct. 11, 2024 and again pulling up the basement doors. You then seem them inside loading items into large trash bags.

The third video shows the guys pulling open the basement doors to T & P Food Market at Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street on Oct. 13, 2024. You then see the guys loading items into a large bag.

In total, the duo of basement burglars have made off with about $15,000 work of merchandise and cash from the stores, police said.

Police asked anyone with info to call or text 215-686-8477 or the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184. Anyone who spots the thieves should "contact 911 immediately," police said.