Caught on Cam: Thief in ‘Futurama' jacket breaks into South Philly grocery store

A thief, who wore a jacket referencing the show Futurama is being sought by police after he, allegedly broke into a grocery store in South Philadelphia late last month.

But, it's safe to say he's no Bender Bending Rodriguez.

In footage that the Philadelphia Police Department shared on social media, the man can be seen sneaking through a short alleyway before breaking into the La Truchita Nica Mini Market, located along the 1100 block of South 9th Street, at about 2:15 a.m. on March 31, 2025.

Law enforcement officials said that the man, allegedly, removed an air conditioner and climbed through a rear window to access the grocery store.

Once inside, officials said, the man removed the cash register before he fled in an unknown direction.

As seen on the security footage, the man wore a jacket with the logo of "Planet Express," a delivery company that features in the show, Futurama.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize this individual to contact police by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by calling the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.