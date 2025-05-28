Cheltenham Township

Suspects caught on camera targeting unlocked cars in Cheltenham Township

Police said the surveillance footage was captured in the early morning hours of May 24, 2025

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have issued a public warning after two individuals were caught on surveillance video targeting unlocked vehicles in the Elkins Park neighborhood of Cheltenham Township.

According to the Cheltenham Township Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 24, 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In the video released by the police, you can see two people walking around the neighborhood opening car doors; one attempt was successful.

Police have not shared if the individuals stole anything from the car.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We know identification may be difficult but also would like to use this video as a reminder to lock your vehicle doors. As you can see, they are walking down the street looking in vehicles and trying door handles," police wrote.

If you have any information regarding the individuals seen in the surveillance video, you are urged to contact Cheltenham Township Police Detectives at 215-885-1600 x499 or via email at policetips@CheltenhamPA.gov.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 18 mins ago

Police shoot, kill armed man in South Whitehall Township, Pa., officials say

Philadelphia May 27

Free event at the Linc for Philadelphia Missing Persons Day brings city together

This article tagged under:

Cheltenham TownshipPennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us