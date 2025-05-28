Suspects caught on camera targeting unlocked cars in Cheltenham Township

Police have issued a public warning after two individuals were caught on surveillance video targeting unlocked vehicles in the Elkins Park neighborhood of Cheltenham Township.

According to the Cheltenham Township Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours of May 24, 2025.

In the video released by the police, you can see two people walking around the neighborhood opening car doors; one attempt was successful.

Police have not shared if the individuals stole anything from the car.

"We know identification may be difficult but also would like to use this video as a reminder to lock your vehicle doors. As you can see, they are walking down the street looking in vehicles and trying door handles," police wrote.

If you have any information regarding the individuals seen in the surveillance video, you are urged to contact Cheltenham Township Police Detectives at 215-885-1600 x499 or via email at policetips@CheltenhamPA.gov.