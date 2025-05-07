West Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Suspect sought in West Philly arson that left bed-ridden victim dead

Police are seeking help from the public to identify a person who, officials say, purposefully set a West Philly property on fire on Nov. 12, 2024, killing a 67-year-old person, who was bed-ridden, in the home

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are seeking help to identify an individual who, they claim, set a home on fire in West Philadelphia late last year, killing a bed-ridden person who was inside.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of North 61st Street in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage from that day on social media.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police claim that the individual shown in that footage set fire to the front porch of a home, leading to the death of a 67-year-old person that was inside the property.

As can be seen in the footage, the individual carries a brownish liquid across a yard before leaving and returning to the scene. The person then, as seen in the footage, moves onto a porch as flames and smoke can be seen beginning to build in the area.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 or contact the department's Tip Line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 35 mins ago

Live updates: Philadelphia police officer shot while breaking up fight, sources say

Northeast Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Young child rescued after being abducted in stolen vehicle in Northeast Philly

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 report for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us