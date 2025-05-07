Caught on Cam: Suspect sought in West Philly arson that left bed-ridden victim dead

Law enforcement officials are seeking help to identify an individual who, they claim, set a home on fire in West Philadelphia late last year, killing a bed-ridden person who was inside.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of North 61st Street in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance footage from that day on social media.

Police claim that the individual shown in that footage set fire to the front porch of a home, leading to the death of a 67-year-old person that was inside the property.

As can be seen in the footage, the individual carries a brownish liquid across a yard before leaving and returning to the scene. The person then, as seen in the footage, moves onto a porch as flames and smoke can be seen beginning to build in the area.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 or contact the department's Tip Line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 report for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.