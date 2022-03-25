A man was captured on dashcam video pistol-whipping and carjacking a private taxi driver who had come to pick him up in Northeast Philadelphia.

The driver picked up a man wearing a green face mask with a hood over his head at Jackson Street and Bleigh Avenue in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, Philadelphia police said Friday. Video shows the guy getting into the backseat of the private taxi and paying his fare.

When the car got to Torresdale and Cottman avenues, "the suspect produced a black handgun, with extended magazine, hit the driver and demanded money and the car," police said.

The armed passenger could be seen talking to the driver as the driver holds his hands up. The driver then appears to hand over cash to the gunman.

The passenger is seen continuing to point his gun at the driver and talking to him before pushing his way into the front of the car and pushing the driver out.

The entire attack took less than a minute.

The carjacker sped off north on Cottman Avenue and turned onto Cottage Avenue before ditching the car on Aldine Street, police said.

Police didn't give a specific description of the carjacker, but did point out tattoos on his hands.

Anyone who spots the suspect should call 911 immediately, police said.

Anyone with information can confidentially call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477), police said. They can also call Northeast detectives at 215-686-3153/3154.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.