Caught on Cam: Police seek pair who beat man unconscious at South Philly gym

Police officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify two men who, they believe, beat a man until he was unconscious in the locker room of a gym in South Philly last month.

Law enforcement officials shared surveillance of the men in the moments before and after the alleged incident on social media.

According to police, the men are sought in an incident that happened at about 12:20 a.m., at a Planet Fitness gym located along the 2300 block of West Oregon Avenue on Feb. 19, 2025.

At that time, officials said, the individuals pictured on the surveillance footage were spotted "hanging around" at the front counter at the gym before they both made their way to the men's locker room.

While inside the locker room, police allege, the pair attacked a man, punching him in his head and body until he lost consciousness.

After the incident, officials said the attackers fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on these men to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's South Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Also, tips can be provided anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).