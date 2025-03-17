South Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Police seek pair who beat man unconscious at South Philly gym

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of finding two men who, allegedly, beat a man unconscious in the locker room of a gym on Oregon Ave. on Feb. 19, 2025

By Hayden Mitman

Police are seeking help to identify these two men who, officials say, beat a man in the locker room of a South Philly gym on Feb. 19, 2025.
Philadelphia Police Department

Police officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify two men who, they believe, beat a man until he was unconscious in the locker room of a gym in South Philly last month.

Law enforcement officials shared surveillance of the men in the moments before and after the alleged incident on social media.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, the men are sought in an incident that happened at about 12:20 a.m., at a Planet Fitness gym located along the 2300 block of West Oregon Avenue on Feb. 19, 2025.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At that time, officials said, the individuals pictured on the surveillance footage were spotted "hanging around" at the front counter at the gym before they both made their way to the men's locker room.

While inside the locker room, police allege, the pair attacked a man, punching him in his head and body until he lost consciousness.

After the incident, officials said the attackers fled the scene.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Woman dies as floor of Philadelphia home collapses into basement

Philadelphia 50 mins ago

Faculty, staff at Community College of Philadelphia approve strike

Police are asking anyone who may have information on these men to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's South Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Also, tips can be provided anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us