Caught on Cam: Police seek pair after man slain in North Philly shooting

Law enforcement officials on Thursday released video of two men walking along the street on the same day that, police believe, they killed a man in the the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials are trying to identify these two men after a man was killed at a property along the 3000 block of Leithgow Street on Jan. 30, 2025.
Philadelphia Police Department

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance video that, they say, depicts two men on the day they killed a man in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia.

Police released surveillance video depicting the men on social media.

According to law enforcement officials the two men depicted in the video are believed to have been involved in the shooting death of a man who was killed in the rear of a property along the 3000 block of North Leithgow Street on January 30, 2025, at about 3:33 p.m.

After the shooting, both men fled the scene on foot and were last spotted near the intersection of 4th and Somerset streets.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on these men to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the departments homicide unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

