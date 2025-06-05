New Jersey

Caught on Cam: Police seek man who exposed self to shoppers at NJ clothing store

Law enforcement officials in Evesham, New Jersey, are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, they claim, repeatedly exposed himself to shoppers at a Marshall's store over the course of two weeks.

By Hayden Mitman

Police in New Jersey are seeking this man who, officials believe, has repeatedly showed his genitals to shoppers at a Marshall's store in Evesham.
Evesham Police Department

Police in New Jersey have released surveillance footage of an individual who, they claim, has repeatedly exposed himself to shoppers at a clothing store in Evesham over the past two weeks.

Officials shared footage of the suspect online on Thursday.

According to police, in the most recent incident, the man scene in the surveillance footage is believed to have entered a Marshall's store located along Route 73 South at about 2 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025, where he, allegedly, exposed his genitals to multiple shoppers.

The same man, officials said, is believed to have entered that same store a week prior and similarly exposed himself to several shoppers -- including a juvenile.

Police described the man as being in his early 20s and having short hair.

Anyone who may have information on this individual or believes they may have been a victim in any of these incidents is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, through the department's confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or by emailing Gatess@eveshampd.org.

Anonymous tips can also be shared by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
