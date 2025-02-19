Caught on Cam: Police seek man last seen with 2022 North Philly shooting victim

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, officials believe, was the last person seen with a man who was shot to death on May 14, 2022.

Police shared footage of the last time the victim -- who officials have previously identified as Breilan Bell-Mcfee, 34, of Philadelphia -- was seen alive, leaving a Hoagie City shop along the 2200 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

At about 8 p.m. that same day, officials said, Bell-Mcfee was found along the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He died that night due to his injuries, officials said.

Now, police are hoping the public can help identify the man who was last seen with Bell-Mcfee.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.