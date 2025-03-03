Caught on Cam: Police seek individuals who vandalized the Union League

Police have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down individuals who, they claim, wrote graffiti on the walls of the Union League in Center City Philadelphia last month.

Law enforcement officials shared the footage on social media.

According to police, the four people seen in that footage, allegedly, spray painted the walls of the Union League, at 140 South Broad Street, at about 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2025.

Police claim the graffiti caused about $7,500 worth of damage to the building.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477).