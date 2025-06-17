Caught on Cam: Police seek gunman in Hunting Park shooting that left man injured

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a man who, police believe, fired several shots in an incident along Rising Sun Avenue, in the city's Hunting Park section on June 7, 2025, that left one man hospitalized.

On Tuesday, police shared video of the suspect on social media.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In this incident, officials said, a man told police he was shot at about 6:29 a.m., along the 900 block of Rising Sun Avenue, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. This victim, police said, was listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Tuesday, police officials said they had identified a suspect in this incident.

According to police, the incident happened outside an after hours club located near the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Venango Street and, after the incident, the gunman fled in a silver Dodge Avenger sedan.

Police describe the suspected gunman as having a stocky build, short black hair, a full beard and a dark brown complexion, who wore earrings, a gold chain necklace and a white t-shirt with a small logo on the chest and large logo on the back at the time the shooting occurred.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident or this suspect to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's shooting investigations group at 215-686-8271 or by contacting the Philadelphia Police Department Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).