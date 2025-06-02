Caught on Cam: Police seek 7 in North Philly assault, robbery

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down seven people who, police claim, attacked a man, beating him until he fell, before robbing him in North Philly late last month.

According to police, the seven, alleged, attackers are sought after they attacked a 20-year-old man as he walked down the 1300 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia on May, 26, 2025.

Police shared surveillance footage of the alleged attackers on social media

During the assault, police said the seven individuals believed to be involved in the attack shoved the victim to the ground before punching and kicking the man.

The assailants, police said, also stole a bag from the victim that contained identifications cards as well as debit and credit cards.

After the incident, the attackers fled south along the 2100 block of Park Avenue, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize these individuals to contact police via the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).