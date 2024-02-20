Philadelphia

Caught on cam: Police searching for 2 men they say robbed a man outside a bodega in North Philly

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two men who are wanted for a violent attack and late-night robbery at a bodega in North Philly on Monday, Feb. 5.

The robbery took place on the 800 block of West Venango Street at about 1:25 a.m., police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

According to authorities, the perpetrators approached a 31-year-old victim, one of them grabbed the victim in a chokehold from behind and forced him to the ground. The two suspects then went through his pockets and took his money and a Samsung cell phone.

The two men police say were caught on camera robbing a man.

In the surveillance footage from police, it appears that someone else is approaching to see what the attackers are doing, but they do not intervene and walk off.

The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Anyone with additional information or recognizes the two wanted suspects can call 911 or dial 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiarobbery
