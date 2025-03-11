West Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Police seek gunman after 2 hurt in West Philly road rage shooting

Police have released surveillance footage in the hopes of finding the gunman who fired into a car, hurting a 15-year-old boy and a woman, 20, near the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are attempting to identify this man who, officials claim, injured two people in a road rage shooting in West Philly on Monday, March 10, 2025.
Philadelphia Police Department

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, officials said, shot at a car in a road rage incident on Monday, injuring a woman and a child.

Police officials shared video of the incident on social media on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the man shown in the surveillance footage is sought after a shooting that happened at the intersection of 42nd Street and Girard Avenue at 7:03 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025.

In this incident, officials said, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm while a 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the chest.

On Tuesday morning, officials said both victims were currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials described the suspected shooter at a man believed to be between 40 and 45 years old, with a full beard and a bald head. He was last seen driving a Honda Civic with an unknown license plate, police said.

Officials said the vehicle a vanity tag on the front bumper, body damage to both of its front quarter panels and it's missing a side front hub cap.

The incident was just one of the. at least, five separate shootings that took place Monday across the city leaving seven people injured.

Police officials are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271. Tips can also be sent anonymously to the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

