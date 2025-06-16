Caught on Cam: Pair sought in string of break-in robberies across West Philly

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down two individuals as police investigate a pattern of commercial robberies throughout West Philadelphia.

On Monday, police said that investigators believe the suspects in nine break-in robberies -- that took place from November of last year through May -- share similar appearance and clothing across these incidents.

Police shared footage of the suspects on social media on Monday.

According to police, the first incident in the string of robberies happened on Nov. 6, 2024, at a mini market located along the 5400 block of Pine Street at about 7:39 a.m.

In this case, officials said, the business has been broken into through a rear wall and a cash register, ATM and lottery machines in the business suffered major damages and had cash removed from the machines.

A month later, on Dec. 19, 2024, police believe the same individuals sought in that case broke into a laundromat located along the 5800 block of Markey Street.

Here, investigators believe the suspects pried open a front gate to access the building, where they stole an undisclosed amount of money from an ATM machine along with $800 from a cash box in the business.

This robbery, police said, happened at about 1:43 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2024.

In the new year, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, officials said, the same individuals are believed to have burglarized a grocery store along the 5200 block of Market Street after breaking in through the ceiling.

In this incident, officials said, the suspects are believed to have cut power sources to the businesses security doors, security system, cameras and a fire alert system. An ATM in the store, officials said, was vertically cut open and $5,000 worth of cash was removed from the machine.

Also, about $2,000 worth of food, over-the-counter medication and apparel was stolen from the store, officials said.

The offenders in this incident destroyed evidence from their fingerprints by "pouring bleach on everything," police said.

In March, the same suspects are believed to have burglarized a storage company located along the 5500 block of Sansom Street.

In this incident, officials said, on March 23, 2025, the manager of the business found a "large hole in the wall of the main office," that led to an alleyway outside. Here, police said, wires were cut to shut off electricity for security cameras, computers and security systems.

One camera, officials said, was completely ripped off the wall.

The suspects in this break-in made away with $100 from the business's cash drawer, a safe with an unknown amount of money in it and numerous tools.

Just days later, a bar along the 400 block of S. 54th Street was broken into sometime between March 25 and 26, 2025, when a rear door was pried open, officials said.

In this case, police said, the individuals who broke in disabled the business's video security system before taking $460 in cash and three bottles of Hennessy from the business.

In a sixth incident that police have tied to the same suspects, in April, a market located along the 5200 block of Market Street was broken into while it was closed, officials said.

A manager allegedly told police that he arrived at the business at about 9:40 a.m. on April 8, 2025, to find "multiple large holes" in the ceiling and roof after he had closed and locked the business at about 8 p.m. the night prior.

Here, officials said, along with holes being discovered in the ceiling and roof, the store's electric power had been shut off and an ATM in the property had been broken into.

An office in this business, officials said, had also been ransacked and about $720 were missing from cash registers throughout the store.

In this case, the ATM appeared to have been wiped down with bleach to destroy evidence, investigators said.

Later that month, a laundromat located along the 5100 block of Walnut Street was burglarized by individuals who, officials said, cut security camera wires and broke into an ATM.

Officials said in this break-in, suspects are believed to have broken open an ATM inside the business and taken about $3,610 from the machine. Another $300 was taken from an office at the business, as well, officials said.

Here, the offenders are believed to have damaged a drop ceiling in order to cut security camera wiring, police said. However, security cameras captured footage of two men forcing their way into the back doors of the laundromat and remaining in the business for about a half hour before fleeing the property.

In this incident, officials said the suspects wore gloves and poured bleach on the ATM after breaking it open.

Before the end of April, the pair of suspects are believed to have broken into another West Philadelphia business where, again, an ATV was destroyed.

Here, officials said, a business owner allegedly told police that, sometime between 12:45 a.m. on April 29 and 6:40 a.m. on April 30, 2025, someone broke into a business along the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue, and broke into an ATM machine, cash registers and a safe.

Police said a rear door of this business was damaged and forced open and cash and liquor was taken from the property.

About $9,625 were taken overall, officials said.

Finally, the same suspects are believed to have burglarized a beauty shop, located along the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue, sometime between May 16 and 17, officials said.

In this case, after the business was locked for the night at about 7 p.m. on May 16, 2025, an alarm went off after a sensor inside the business was tripped at about 4:24 a.m. on May 17, 2025.

When workers arrived at the business after the alert went out, police said, they found a hole cut into the ceiling of the business.

Police believe the suspects entered the shop through a hole in the ceiling and immediately disabled the store's security cameras.

According to officials, the suspects made off with about $800 from a cash register, $800 in petty cash, $4,000 from an ATM machine at the business that was broken into and about $13,000 in various merchandise that was stolen.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on these incidents to contact the Southwest Detective Division by calling 215-686-3183/3184.



